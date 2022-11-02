49ers RB Christian McCaffrey wins his first Offensive Player of the Week award

49ers running back, wide receiver and offensive weapon Christian McCaffrey won the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award. It’s the first time a 49ers running back has won the award since Frank Gore did it back in Week 14 of 2009. That is unless you count the two times Deebo Samuel won the award last year.

McCaffrey averaged 5.2 yards per carry with a rushing touchdown. He caught eight of his nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. A reception on 3rd & 7 on the second drive of the game kept the Niners in the contest after he broke two tackles — including one from All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Finally, McCaffrey’s day was capped off by a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk.

Five of McCaffrey’s eight receptions resulted in first downs. Three of his rushes moved the chains. His versatility was on full display, and now that he’s in the spotlight, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McCaffrey win the award again this season.