SNF Football thread: It’s Herbert versus Mahomes

Another wild Sunday in the NFL in the NFL. The Raiders upset the Broncos in overtime. Then, the Ravens needed nearly 3.5 quarters to put away the lowly Panthers. Zach Wilson was abysmal, which is no surprise. The Giants and Vikings were embarrassed at home. The Eagles were fortunate to beat the Colts.

Tonight, we’ll see two of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL square off as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the “road” against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers have faced both teams with two very different results. LA will have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, so you’d think they would be more competitive offensively than last week.

This should be a game where Isaiah Pacheco has a big game. I could also see Austin Ekeler catching a bunch of passes. My score prediction for tonight is 27-23, Chiefs.