 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49ers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

By brittany.jarret and Ty Austin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Niners will face a familiar division foe under some unfamiliar circumstances. Tonight’s Monday Night Football game will be played in Mexico City in the Estadio Azteca, which rests at an elevation of over 7,300 feet. For comparison, the Bay Area sits almost exactly at sea level. To prepare for that mighty thin air, Kyle Shanahan and Co. moved the entire operation to the Air Force Academy in Colorado and got a sample of single-digit temps to boot.

The Cardinals might be without their starting QB Kyler Murray for the second straight week, while WR DeAndre Hopkins has also been listed as questionable. Will those injuries make this a memorable trip south of the border for the Niners, or could Colt McCoy's magic wreak more havoc than some unruly spring breakers?

San Francisco 49ers (5-4) @ Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 PM PT

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Network: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Color Analyst: Troy Aikman

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Odds: 49ers -8 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 43

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...