49ers-Cardinals first-quarter thread: Will Jimmy Garoppolo throw George Kittle the ball?

The 49ers have patiently waited to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Monday’s prime-time showdown features two young offensive minds, Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury, who both are trying to break their team away from the middle of the pack.

I doubt San Francisco covers DraftKings Sportsbook’s 10-point spread, but they should at least win by a touchdown. Shanahan looks past the embarrassing losses to the Bears, Broncos, and Falcons to avoid another mishap against Colt McCoy.

Arizona’s defense struggles against tight ends, and George Kittle is due for a monster game. Kittle’s anytime touchdown odds of +1000 are a must grab, and his receiving yards prop of 45.5 yards is a sleeper play. Jimmy Garoppolo has favored Brandon Aiyuk, but sharing the wealth is exactly what this team needs.

DeMeco Ryans needs his cornerbacks to stay disciplined against these speedy receivers. DeAndre Hopkins may be the only non-speedster, and 49ers fans know exactly what he’s capable of. James Conner’s receiving prop looks like a lock if you’re looking to parlay props. His line lays at 20.5, and he’s had 17 receiving yards in six out of seven games.

What worries you most going into MNF? Mine has to be the cornerback after receivers constantly got behind Deommodore Lenoir while he played 10 yards off. Kris Kocurek’s defensive line must make Arizona pay while D.J. Humphries is out. The 49ers’ secondary will have an extremely long night if the pass rush can’t get home.