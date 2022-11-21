The 49ers will be shorthanded along the defensive line again, as three of their four starters won’t play. Samson Ebukam is officially inactive as he’s dealing with an Achilles/quad injury. The team won’t have Arik Armstead nor Javon Kinlaw at its disposal, either.

Here is a look at the other inactive for tonight’s game against the Cardinals:

DE Kemoko Turay

RB Ty Davis-Price

LB Curtis Robinson

OL Nick Zakelj

Jordan Mason’s special teams value gives him the edge over TDP. As for Turay, I’d imagine his lack of versatility and ability against the run has kept him sidelined.

Arizona will be missing QB Kyler Murray, starting CB Byron Murphy, OT D.J. Humphries, OG Max Garcia, and TE Zach Ertz. So, both teams will be missing key starters. But that means DeAndre Hopkins will play. It’s notable that wide receiver Hollywood Brown wasn’t activated, so he’ll miss tonight’s game.