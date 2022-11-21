49ers vs. Cardinals third quarter thread: The offense is alive and well

The adjustments were not there out of the gate for the 49ers, but that changed as Kyle Shanahan allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to throw the ball. After running into a brick wall, Jimmy has thrown the ball 21 times in the first half compared to just seven rushing attempts.

The offense is getting whatever they want through the air. George Kittle caught a 39-yarder for a touchdown. Aiyuk caught a seven-yarder for a score. And Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have combined for 12 targets with ten receptions for 90 yards. It’s been a great game plan from Shanahan.

Defensively, the 49ers are allowing 4.7 yards per play. They’re giving up next to nothing on the ground, but a 47-yarder from Greg Dortch and the inability to stop DeAndre Hopkins has led to ten points for the Cardinals.

Nick Bosa had a sack to end the first half. If the pass rush comes alive, that should lead to more turnovers.