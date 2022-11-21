 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Cardinals 4th quarter thread: Let’s get a 40-burger

It’ll take two scores, but Arizona is going to go for it so there will be a chance

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers&nbsp;v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

I know it’s Colt McCoy, but this is what a #1 seed looks like. San Francisco outscored Arizona 14-0 in the third quarter. They had a couple of turnovers on downs this half. On offense, they put the keys in Jimmy’s hand early, and the running game came alive in the third quarter.

Expect the Niners to lean on Elijah Mitchell this quarter as they run the clock and look to gain yards. The 49ers' offense is averaging an incredible seven yards per play. Jimmy Garoppolo is dialed in. There isn’t much to complain about.

