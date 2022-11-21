It finally happened. Many were expecting the 49ers offense to kick things into high gear on Monday night and they did not disappoint.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all had at least one touchdown, and Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 4 TDs on the day in a dominant victory over the hapless Cardinals, 38-10 on Monday Night Football.

Oh by the way, the defense continued their trend of not allowing a point in the second half - for the third straight week!

