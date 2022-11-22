Twitter reacts to the 49ers blowout win on MNF

The San Francisco 49ers dismantled the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night football and regained the NFC west lead. The atmosphere was electric. 49ers fans took over another stadium to witness a complete win. Colt McCoy started in place of Kyler Murray, which brought back bad memories of last year’s loss at Levi’s Stadium. There would be no repeat performance. As usual, Twitter was ablaze.
This entrance was epic
Alfredo Gutierrez led the 49ers onto the field. Quite the moment for Gutierrez, who was very emotional during the Mexican national anthem.
Sofía Reyes hace retumbar el Azteca
Chequen el sentimiento de Alfredo Gutiérrez
: @ESPNDeportes#MundoNFL #NFLMexicoGame pic.twitter.com/jNNSJAiQn5
As for the game, the 49ers and Cardinals traded three-and-outs to begin the contest. Arizona got on the board first with a field goal and led 3-0 after the first quarter. Then the floodgates opened.
AIYUUUUUUUK. @49ers
: #SFvsAZ on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41 pic.twitter.com/zx0bwsT2Qn
Jimmy Garoppolo has been playing his best football as a 49er this season. However, Brandon Aiyuk continues to grow. This connection is building. Aiyuk caught the first of his two touchdowns in the second quarter.
An international interception for Jimmie Ward!
: #SFvsAZ on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41 pic.twitter.com/yCnJWzeFjJ
Jimmie Ward has been vocal about his move to nickel corner. Ward is doing what is best for the team. It’s admirable. Ward was very heads up on his interception of a deflection. That had to feel good for Jimmie.
#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo finds George Kittle for SIX
George Kittle loves wrestling. I think we all know that. Ever the showman, Kittle had a monster game scoring his first of two touchdowns. All the 49ers’ weapons were on display on Monday night.
JAMES CONNER. TOUCHDOWN.
¡LOS CARDINALS SE ACERCAN! #BirdCityFootball | #NFLenMexico
¡LOS CARDINALS SE ACERCAN! #BirdCityFootball | #NFLenMexico
pic.twitter.com/X5IIMFpqEL
James Conner would score the lone Cardinals touchdown before the half. It would be the final points of the game for Arizona. The 49ers pitched a third consecutive shutout in the second half. Sure, it was Colt McCoy under center. Nonetheless, this is an impressive feat.
Deebo Samuel was expected to gain 22 rush yards when he received the toss on his 39-yard TD run.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 22, 2022
Samuel had an 86.8% chance of gaining a first down thanks to four blockers for two defenders on the left side of the field.#SFvsAZ | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/Eor7z4d1XB
Deebo Samuel got in on the act with this long end-around touchdown. Incredible play design and blocking sprung Deebo for the TD. The rout was on.
Garoppolo to Aiyuk for the second time tonight!
: #SFvsAZ on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41 pic.twitter.com/oH1e8vUs0l
Aiyuk’s second touchdown extended the 49ers’ lead. His celebration was a bit of a low blow. Both laughed it off as the 49ers continued to laugh on their way to a win. That didn’t end the scoring.
BIG TIME GEORGE KITTLE. @gkittle46
: #SFvsAZ on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41 pic.twitter.com/EkHyQdUWj6
Kittle punctuated the win with his second touchdown of the game. Utter dominance on both sides of the ball for the 49ers. It was the type of team win fans were waiting for. Garoppolo has been incredibly efficient. This win was the type of win to put the league “on notice.”
New Orleans comes into Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. If the 49ers perform this way on offense, there are very few teams capable of beating them.
Jimmy Garoppolo: 4 passing TDs, 131.9 passer rating— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2022
George Kittle: 84 yards, 2 TDs
Deebo Samuel: 94 total yards, TD
Brandon Aiyuk: 2 TDs
Christian McCaffrey: 7 catches, 106 total yards
The @49ers offense was at full strength in Mexico City. #NFLenMexico pic.twitter.com/1dMwuwjth1
