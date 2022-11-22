 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the 49ers blowout win on MNF

Jokes. Facts. As always, Twitter comes through

By JasonAponte
/ new
San Francisco 49ers&nbsp;v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers dismantled the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night football and regained the NFC west lead. The atmosphere was electric. 49ers fans took over another stadium to witness a complete win. Colt McCoy started in place of Kyler Murray, which brought back bad memories of last year’s loss at Levi’s Stadium. There would be no repeat performance. As usual, Twitter was ablaze.

Alfredo Gutierrez led the 49ers onto the field. Quite the moment for Gutierrez, who was very emotional during the Mexican national anthem.

As for the game, the 49ers and Cardinals traded three-and-outs to begin the contest. Arizona got on the board first with a field goal and led 3-0 after the first quarter. Then the floodgates opened.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been playing his best football as a 49er this season. However, Brandon Aiyuk continues to grow. This connection is building. Aiyuk caught the first of his two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Jimmie Ward has been vocal about his move to nickel corner. Ward is doing what is best for the team. It’s admirable. Ward was very heads up on his interception of a deflection. That had to feel good for Jimmie.

George Kittle loves wrestling. I think we all know that. Ever the showman, Kittle had a monster game scoring his first of two touchdowns. All the 49ers’ weapons were on display on Monday night.

James Conner would score the lone Cardinals touchdown before the half. It would be the final points of the game for Arizona. The 49ers pitched a third consecutive shutout in the second half. Sure, it was Colt McCoy under center. Nonetheless, this is an impressive feat.

Deebo Samuel got in on the act with this long end-around touchdown. Incredible play design and blocking sprung Deebo for the TD. The rout was on.

Aiyuk’s second touchdown extended the 49ers’ lead. His celebration was a bit of a low blow. Both laughed it off as the 49ers continued to laugh on their way to a win. That didn’t end the scoring.

Kittle punctuated the win with his second touchdown of the game. Utter dominance on both sides of the ball for the 49ers. It was the type of team win fans were waiting for. Garoppolo has been incredibly efficient. This win was the type of win to put the league “on notice.”

New Orleans comes into Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. If the 49ers perform this way on offense, there are very few teams capable of beating them.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...