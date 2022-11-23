49ers Reacts Survey Week 12: Is there anybody out there that isn’t confident in the Niners?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

What a difference a few weeks makes. The 49ers’ offense was stagnant and unimaginative. Then, they acquired Christian McCaffrey. After one game, McCaffrey became a staple of the Niners’ offense.

Here’s a look at the 49ers’ offense since acquiring McCaffrey, per ESPN’s Field Yates:

Before:

Win-loss record: 3-3

Points/game: 20.8

Yards/game: 340.2

3rd down %: 41%

After:

Win-loss: 3-1

Points/game: 28.5

Yards/game: 396.5

3rd down %: 55%

Of course, several other factors play into the team’s win/loss record. Playing Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals helps. San Francisco could’ve had their All-Decade team against the Chiefs and still would’ve come up short the way Patrick Mahomes played.

But the way the 49ers have played matters. It’s not who you play; it’s how you play. This team looked dominant for most of the Cardinals game and for much of the second half against the Chargers.

So, with that in mind, are you confident in the direction of the team?