Mooney Ward had ten tackles on Monday night, but he saved his best shots for the postgame show on KNBR:

“[DeAndre Hopkins], he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him. He thought we was scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job. He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that. We just wanted to win.”

Remember, Hopkins was flagged for a key taunting penalty early in the game that eventually led to a Jimmie Ward interception. There was more from Mooney:

“Hopkins was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things. He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my face mask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

Hopkins missed the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy and vowed to get to the bottom of what happened. Not surprisingly, that investigation is ongoing.

The 49ers likely aren’t thrilled with those comments, but they do show you the type of swagger and confidence this team has right now. Hopkins has been a force since his return from that suspension and has averaged more than 90 yards in six games against the 49ers in his career. Regardless, that history wasn’t enough to get Mooney off his game.

Normally if someone named Ward on the 49ers talks trash, it’s Jimmie Ward on Instagram Live. Instead it’s Mooney Ward this time, and it should make the Week 18 rematch between these two teams way more interesting than it would be otherwise. People don’t forget.