Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Saints

49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 12 matchup vs. Saints
“The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Only two practices will be open to the media due to the Thanksgiving holiday.”
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Cardinals, plus snap counts
“Trent Williams, LT, 94.4, 51 snaps.”
Trent Williams responds to criticism with his best game ever: 49ers minutia minute
“They ended up running more plays — 71 to 58 — than the 49ers, and they held the ball 51 seconds longer than San Francisco. But while the 49ers had no sacks and no turnovers, the Cardinals threw two interceptions, turned the ball over on downs twice and allowed three sacks.”
Charvarius Ward: I don’t respect ‘steroid boy’ DeAndre Hopkins’ game
“He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things,” Ward said. “He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
“The 49ers’ DNA is physical running style, hard nose defense, get out to your quarterback. And Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career ... If the 49ers continue to play this way, you can go ahead and punch their ticket in Scottsdale, Arizona.”
Nick Bosa: Altitude was brutal, thankful 49ers practiced in Colorado last week
“[49ers owner] John York got the game ball,” Bosa said, via David Brandt of the Associated Press. “For him to put us in that situation and spend the money you have to spend to do something like that is why the Niners are a winning franchise.”
Kawakami: Working through the 49ers' QB options in 2023; can they afford Jimmy Garoppolo's rising price tag?
“Shanahan and Lynch are going to wait and see if Garoppolo stays healthy and keeps playing at this level (remember, a large part of the call to move on from Garoppolo was his inability to stay healthy in recent years and his poor play when he tried to play quickly after an injury). They’re going to see how far they go in the playoffs, if they get there. And they’re going to see what it will take to re-sign Garoppolo once he hits free agency, with all the other factors in mind. (Note: As part of Garoppolo’s agreement to rejoin the team last August on a reduced salary as a backup, the 49ers agreed not to franchise tag him. That option is the only one completely off the table.)”
