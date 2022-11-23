NFC West recap: The 49ers matchup against the Seahawks will decide the division

There’s a new leader in the clubhouse. The 49ers put the league on notice on Monday night. The result of that game is what happens when this team puts everything together. It’s a scary thought for the NFC West and the NFC as a whole. Let’s recap the week in the NFC West.

San Francisco 49ers - 6-4, vs. New Orleans, vs. Miami, vs. Tampa Bay

Undefeated in the division. Kyle Shanahan reported no new injuries after the win on Monday. The offense is figuring things out. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing some of his best football. The 49ers are cooking.

The next three games will be a litmus test for this team. New Orleans isn’t the most imposing opponent. Miami and Tampa Bay consecutively is the biggest test on the remaining schedule. However, with the 49ers hitting their stride, these next three games will be an opportunity to keep things rolling.

Seattle will continue to be pesky. It’s fair to expect three straight wins during this stretch. Las Vegas still has big problems, Los Angeles is in shambles, and ditto for the Carolina Panthers.

Thursday night football against the 49ers is the biggest game on the remaining schedule. Of course, 49ers fans don’t want to hear this, but the division boiling down to these two teams is pure fun.

Let’s start positively with the Cardinals. This week’s Hard Knocks episode will be fun to watch. That’s all I could come up with. My goodness, this team is a disaster. The effort at the end of Monday’s game tells you all you need to know.

At this point, the only interesting thing about Arizona will be following who stays and who goes.

Los Angeles Rams - 3-7, @ Kansas City, vs. Seattle, vs. Las Vegas

Welp. At least the Rams won the Super Bowl last season. Yeah, that’s all I’ve got. This team vastly underrated the losses of Andrew Whitworth and Von Miller. Given the injury to Cooper Kupp, the release of Darrell Henderson, and Matthew Stafford’s regression under the conditions, this team is cooked.

At least the organization can look forward to a high first-round draft pick. Oh, wait.