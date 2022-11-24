NN prediction contest Week 12: 49ers look to keep rolling against Saints

The 49ers have strung together three-straight wins to return to the top of the NFC West standings at 6-4. After demolishing the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, the Niners return home to host the New Orleans Saints. Will the 49ers be able to keep the positive momentum going at Levi’s Stadium this week?

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills over Lions: The Lions seem to have turned a corner and Josh Allen has looked like a lesser version of himself since suffering an elbow injury. If you want a case for an upset, it starts with Allen’s elbow flaring up on a short week. +330 for the Lions isn’t good enough to get me to pull the trigger, though.

Cowboys over Giants: This game would maybe be interesting if both teams were healthy, but the Giants are extremely depleted and that will probably keep things from getting interesting.

Vikings over Patriots: I understand the skepticism around the Vikings, particularly after receiving an ugly beatdown from the Cowboys. But the Patriots haven’t exactly looked great this year either, and Minnesota is only -135 at home.

Jets over Bears: I’m tempted to pick Chicago at +215 simply because they have the better quarterback. I don’t have high expectations for Mike White this week, but I believe Zach Wilson has been such a minus that I think the Jets will still pull this one out.

Dolphins over Texans: Whether it’s Davis Mills or Kyle Allen at quarterback, I’d be shocked if Miami pulled out a win.

Bucs over Browns: I ain’t picking the Browns with Watson.

Broncos over Panthers: The Panthers are underdogs at home, which is usually a combo I don’t pick against, but Carolina does seem to be in a league of its own this season.

Ravens over Jaguars: Probably the most interesting matchup of the week, the Jaguars are coming off their bye while the Ravens had an underwhelming showing against the Panthers. I’m rolling with Lamar Jackson, but an upset would not shock me.

Titans over Bengals: The Titans are underdogs at home and I don’t expect the Bengals defense to be able to slow down the run.

Falcons over Commanders: The Commanders are being favored like oddsmakers actually buy this recent stretch. The Falcons have been too formidable to be +170 against Washington.

Chargers over Cardinals: Both teams have underperformed this season, but the Cardinals could be heading toward the most underwhelming season in the NFC.

Seahawks over Raiders: Easiest pick of the week.

49ers over Saints: The only reason to pick the Saints here is an expectation that the Niners will lose another game they shouldn’t.

Kansas City over Rams: This Super Bowl rematch has none of the pizazz schedule makers expected.

Eagles over Packers: The Packers will need a turn-back-the-clock game from Aaron Rodgers to have a chance, and that’s a tough ask against this Eagles defense.

Steelers over Colts: Let’s just say I’m not a big believer in the Jeff Saturday miracle.

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Overall: 93-70-1

Here are the six games for this week’s contest:

Bears @ Jets, 10:00 AM Pacific

Broncos @ Panthers, 10:00 AM Pacific

Ravens @ Jaguars, 10:00 AM Pacific

Bengals @ Titans, 10:00 AM Pacific

Chargers @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM Pacific

Saints @ 49ers, 1:25 PM Pacific