Thanksgiving thread: Can the Giants pull off the upset?

The Detroit Lions nearly shocked the world by beating the Buffalo Bills to kick off Thanksgiving football. Josh Allen’s red zone turnovers continued, but Dan Campbell couldn’t figure out whether to score or bleed the clock and that eventually left too much time for Allen and Buffalo to escape with a three-point lead.

The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in an NFC East matchup that features to winning teams, although the Giants are underdogs by 10.5 points. I’m interested to see how Brian Daboll approaches this game. Expect a heavy dose of Saquon Barkley runs up the middle. Also, Daniel Jones carries.

Daboll will do everything he can to limit possessions and keep the ball away from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, which is easier said than done as Dallas’s defense might be their best unit.

Tonight, we get primetime Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones. That might be a game where you turn on a Christmas movie instead.