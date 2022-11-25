Deebo Samuel is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Saints

Earlier this morning, 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead was ruled out, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Kyle Shanahan said Armstead would be listed as doubtful with a foot/ankle injury. Today was Armstead’s first practice, which is a good sign he’ll return to the field sooner than later.
Deebo Samuel will be listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He did not practice Thursday, although it was a lighter practice. However, Samuel was on the field for Friday’s practice, which is a good sign he’ll play:
Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been limited this week during #49ers practices. My guess is he will not be listed today on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/LLdDo3AZGm— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 25, 2022
That’s it for the 49ers' injury report. Samson Ebukam is not listed, so he’ll return.
Here’s a look at the New Orleans Saints injury report:
OUT-S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
Questionable:
DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
DE Cameron Jordan (eye)
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
G Andrus Peat (triceps)
RB Mark Ingram (knee)
Werner has been excellent this season while Turner is a starter, so the 49ers must take advantage of those backups. I’d expect the players listed as questionable to suit up. Jordan and Lattimore are arguably two of the Saints' best players.
