Deebo Samuel is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Saints

Arik Armstead is listed as questionable

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead was ruled out, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Kyle Shanahan said Armstead would be listed as doubtful with a foot/ankle injury. Today was Armstead’s first practice, which is a good sign he’ll return to the field sooner than later.

Deebo Samuel will be listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He did not practice Thursday, although it was a lighter practice. However, Samuel was on the field for Friday’s practice, which is a good sign he’ll play:

That’s it for the 49ers' injury report. Samson Ebukam is not listed, so he’ll return.

Here’s a look at the New Orleans Saints injury report:

OUT-S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
LB Pete Werner (ankle)

Questionable:

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
DE Cameron Jordan (eye)
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
G Andrus Peat (triceps)
RB Mark Ingram (knee)

Werner has been excellent this season while Turner is a starter, so the 49ers must take advantage of those backups. I’d expect the players listed as questionable to suit up. Jordan and Lattimore are arguably two of the Saints' best players.

