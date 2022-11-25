49ers not among the 5 teams on Odell Beckham’s visit list

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a visit list he’ll take during December. Those teams include the Giants, Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Per Anderson, the conversations will also include the Chiefs and the Ravens.

There’s an argument to be made that a part of the reason you sign OBJ is that you want to keep him away from another contender. The issue for Beckham Jr. in San Francisco was always the lack of volume. Kyle Shanahan has his hands full with Deebo, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. Even if OBJ wants to win, which is everyone’s goal, he wants to earn a lucrative contract this offseason. That only happens with production.

If you’re the 49ers, you’d rather see Beckham Jr. in New York. That’d be a great storyline. But him on the Cowboys would be dangerous.

If I were OBJ, I’d sign with the Bills or Chiefs. You can guess why.