49ers promote T.Y. McGill to the active roster; waive Kemoko Turay

The 49ers made a couple of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster. To make room, the Niners waived edge rusher, Kemoko Turay.

Turay played in three games this season for San Francisco for a combined 43 snaps; the only stat he registered was one tackle. Guessing here, but I think the lack of versatility did him in, as he mainly played on the edge. Then, on the other hand, you have guys like Charles Omenihu bouncing inside and out, sometimes during the same series.

Also, there is a greater need along the interior as Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw remains out at defensive tackle. So, that’s where McGill comes into play.

McGill played a season-high 21 snaps last week against the Cardinals, so the coaching staff must’ve liked what they saw. He notched two tackles and had a quarterback hit. The Niners know what they have in the eight-year veteran.