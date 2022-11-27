Saints vs. 49ers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Niners face off against the New Orleans Saints at home this Sunday for the first time since 2016. Four of their last five matchups, including one of the franchise’s biggest games of this century, have all taken place in the Caesars Superdome. However, the most exciting showdown between these teams and one of the great playoff games ever took place back in old Candlestick Park, culminating in what’s been dubbed “The Catch III.”

All that history aside, these two teams have undergone some tumultuous times since they’ve last played one another. The Saints have a new coach, quarterback, and leading receiver in only a couple years. Meanwhile, the Niners ups and downs have been well documented. Currently on an upswing, can the Niners take care against a clearly weaker opponent? Check out below how to tune in and find out.

San Francisco 49ers (6-4) @ New Orleans Saints (4-7)

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Kickoff: 1:25 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez

Map via 506 Sports

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Odds: 49ers -9 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 43