Early morning game thread: 7 games this morning

The Falcons and Commanders face off as the two teams are on the outside looking in the NFC Playoff picture. Based on the matchup, I think Washington has their way.

You’d think the Baltimore Ravens would handle the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that game seems like a Doug Pederson off a bye special. The game was delayed by 25 minutes due to lightning.

Robert Saleh benched Zach Wilson and gets to face a third-string quarterback in Nathan Peterman after Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian are out. The Jets should have no issues winning that one.

Mike Vrabel is a home underdog against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Titans will look to run all over Cincy. That should be a wild finish.

No team has been more disappointing than the Denver Broncos. You could say that about Russell Wilson as a player too. The Broncos are banged up on the road and I think Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers win.

The Houston Texans benched Davis Mills. They’re facing the Miami Dolphins, who should boatrace the Texans.

The Browns scored on their opening drive for the sixth time this season. They face Tom Brady and the Bucs. We will see if they can hold on to a lead.