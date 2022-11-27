 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers inactive list: Deebo Samuel is ACTIVE

Alvin Kamara is active for the Saints as well

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers&nbsp;v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be active for the 49ers. Today’s inactives:

DT Arik Armstead (ankle/foot)

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Nick Zakelj

LB Curtis Robinson

TE Tyler Kroft

So, no surprises for San Francisco. Samuel had battled a hamstring injury. Samson Ebukam was removed from the injury report Friday, so he’ll be back in action.

New Orleans will be without three defensive starters in Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Turner, and Pete Warner. However, the Saints will have Mark Ingram, Bradley Roby, Andrus Peat, Marcus Davenport, and Cam Jordan active.

Saints inactive:
WR Marquez Callaway
S J.T. Gray
OL Lewis Kidd
CB Marshon Lattimore
DE Payton Turner
LB Pete Werner

We’ll see how Kyle Shanahan elects to attack this banged up Saints defense. They are weaker on the ground and that was before New Orleans was short-handed. So, this could be a game where running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell are involved early and often

