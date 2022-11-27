49ers vs. Saints 1st quarter thread: Expect points at Levi’s Stadium today

The 49ers look to keep their winning strike alive as they host the New Orleans Saints this afternoon. Hopefully, the Niners get off to a fast start and can put the Saints away early. San Francisco comes into this game as more than a touchdown favorite for the second game in a row. It’s deserved.

The low total of 43 on this game has me thinking it goes over. I can see the game going a little like last week, where the 49ers' opponent has a couple of big plays offensively that lead to a pair of scores. But on the other side of the ball, I have a difficult time seeing New Orleans slowing San Francisco down the more Christian McCaffrey becomes a staple of this offense.

Let’s see if the defense can continue their second half streak of shutting the opponent out. Alvin Kamara will be a challenge, as will slowing down Chris Olave.