49ers vs. Saints second quarter thread: Today will be about touchdowns, not field goals

Fred Warner took advantage of a well-timed blitz from safety Talanoa Hufanga for his patented peanut punch to force a fumble against Alvin Kamara on the fourth play of the game. The 49ers picked up where they left off against the Cardinals by forcing a turnover. That gave the offense a short field, as they took over from the Saints 43-yard line.

Kyle Shanahan wasted no time getting Deebo Samuel, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, involved as he caught a pass on 3rd & 6 and that went for 20 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo found Ray-Ray McCloud on 3rd & 13 for a 12 yard gain. That set up a 1-yard gain for Christian McCaffrey, who picked up the first down.

The 49ers ended up settling for a field goal, which was disappointing after a promising drive. Jimmy G. and George Kittle weren’t on the same page, which caused a miscue.