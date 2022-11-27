49ers vs. Saints fourth quarter thread: Keep that scoreboard at 0

San Francisco had to settle for a field goal on their opening drive of the second half. You had the illegal contact, then a holding call on Jake Brendel, followed by an illegal shift on Kyle Juszczyk. That got the offense behind the chains, and Garoppolo was unable to hook up with Aiyuk on 3rd & 11. A field goal by Gould made it 13-0.

The Saints came alive on their next drive as They picked up multiple first downs and were knocking on the door of the 49ers’ red zone for the first time all game. After an incomplete pass on third down, Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk had a false start which made head coach Dennis Allen go for it. The field goal was no good, and the 49ers preserved their shutout.

The offense ran into the injury bug as Elijah Mitchell was ruled out with a knee injury and right guard Spencer Burford was questionable to return with an ankle injury. Christian McCaffrey looked as though something was bothering him on the sideline, but he returned. That meant Jordan Mason and Daniel Brunskill would fill in during the fourth quarter.

Let’s see if the 49ers can keep the Saints off the scoreboard.