Going into the game today, DeMeco Ryans’ defense hadn’t given up a point in the second half for the last three weeks. Today they thought, “Why don’t we do that in the first half, too?”

The 49ers defense ended the Saints’ league-high streak of games without a shutout, and the offense did just enough to eek out a win over New Orleans, 13-0. This was a physical beat down on both sides, and it did take its toll on the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Spencer Burford, Jimmie Ward, and others were all banged up at different points.

