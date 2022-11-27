SNF Thread: Will the Packers take down the Eagles?

The 49ers are in first place in the NFC West after the Seahawks lost at home to the Raiders. Each of the other three teams in the division lost, so it was a good day for San Francisco.

Now, they turn their eyes to the top seed as the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are on the road to face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and company look to rebound after a near loss against the Colts last week and a road loss that came at the hands of the Washington Commanders the week before.

I like the Packers to keep it close in a low-scoring game, as their zones should give Hurts trouble. However, Hurts and Miles Sanders should have their way on the ground, which has been the case for any Packers opponent this season.

The game is underway, so we’ll see how both teams start and if they’re forced to play from behind.