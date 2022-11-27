Elijah Mitchell could miss time with a sprained left MCL

The 49ers didn’t come out of their 13-0 victory against the Saints unscathed. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took some hits and was “more sore than usual.” Jimmy was seen getting off the ground slowly on multiple occasions.

Christian McCaffrey had a little bit of knee irritation, according to Shanahan. He wasn’t sure when it happened during the game, but it kept McCaffrey sidelined. CMC was able to return. But Shanahan said, “hopefully, Christian will be all right, too.”

McCaffrey isn’t the only running back banged up. Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time with a sprained MCL. However, Shanahan said he feels good about the team's running back depth and gave credit to Jordan Mason for filling in and finishing the game strong. Shanahan said he’d been looking for ways to have Mason and Ty Davis-Price active, but Mason got the nod thanks to his value on special teams.

Mitchell will miss time, and you can’t help but feel for him as he showed plenty of promise as a ball carrier the previous two weeks. But he can’t stay healthy, and it’ll be difficult to depend on Mitchell moving forward, especially if Mason runs as he did today.