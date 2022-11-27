49ers open as 4-point favorites over Dolphins

San Francisco was excited to get out of their Week 12 matchup with a win, battling a gritty Saints squad at home, coming off a short week from Mexico City. The 49ers won the game straight up and covered the nine-point spread, winning 13-0.

The Dolphins closed as 14-point favorites versus the Texans in Week 12 and covered the spread on Sunday, defeating the Texans 30-15. They will now travel cross-country to take on the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Per DraftKings SportsBook, the 49ers will open as four-point home favorites versus the Dolphins in Week 13. The O/U is set to 47, so Vegas is expecting a 24-20 type game, with the 49ers coming out on top.

While the Dolphins are 8-3 on the season, they’re 6-5 against the spread and 5-6 covering the O/U. The 49ers are 7-4 on the season. They’re also 6-5 against the spread but 4-7 covering the O/U.

The storylines are going to write themselves this week as Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins come into town and take on his former boss Kyle Shanahan. There are tons of overlap between the two teams, from Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield, etc.

Should be a fun line to monitor as the week goes on.