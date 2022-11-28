Golden Nuggets: Victory Monday!

“I knew this game, coming in, they were going to play a lot of man-to-man,” Jennings said. “I actually prefer man-to-man instead of zone. I think once you can catch the ball, you can score with the ball in your hands against man-to-man. That just goes with my strengths. I don’t think I can be guarded man-to-man.”

“That was a sludgy, inharmonious game. San Francisco (7-4) found itself in one of those slow-burn boxing matches that goes the distance. It was not a particularly eye-catching performance on either side, but like one of those cerebral Floyd Mayweather wins, it was solid enough to secure a 13-0 win over the Saints (4-8).”

“Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday’s 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints. Here is everything they had to say.”

“If, as expected, Mitchell misses a bit of time, Shanahan expressed confidence in Mason and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price, who was a pregame inactive, to help pick up the slack. The Niners’ faith in that duo was evident in their trade-deadline deal sending Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, who just so happen to be next on the Niners’ schedule.”

“On Sunday, their QB showed a lot of physicality and grit, too, just by getting back up when it looked like he might not. He keeps doing that. His teammates see it, love it and understand exactly how important it is.”

“Jauan Jennings is known for three things: blocking, third downs and getting under an opponent’s skin...All three converged in the second quarter Sunday on a third-down play on which Jimmy Garoppolo immediately zeroed in on Jennings, connected on a 12-yard pass at the sideline, then had more yards tacked on when Saints nickel cornerback Chris Harris Jr. delivered a late hit on the wide receiver when he was well out of bounds.”

“It isn’t right,” Mostert says. “And it’s up to the player to step up and say, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t think this is the best of my interest.’ Sometimes, you don’t get that with players. But, for me, that was my case. I knew exactly what I wanted. I knew exactly how I’d handle the situation. I knew exactly — coming off rehab — what I needed to do in order to get back on the field.”