Twitter reacts to the 49ers shutout of the Saints: ‘You can’t win games off field goals every game’

The 49ers continued their winning ways with a 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The defense was dominant, the offense did just enough, and it wasn’t always pretty. Nonetheless, wins are wins in the NFL. This win pushed the 49ers into sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Twitter was the place for side entertainment and opinions.

Alvin Kamara fumbled on the Saints’ opening drive giving the 49ers favorable field position. The offense converted a field goal off the turnover as the offense stalled in the red zone. Fans had a very predictable reaction to a failed red zone trip.

What is going on with the 49ers red zone offense? Kyle Shanahan should be working on this abundantly during team practice. He is over thinking the process there is too much talent not to score td disappointing. — Dante Myers (@Myers18Dante) November 28, 2022

The 49ers need to start getting touchdowns in the RED ZONE. You can’t win games off of field goals every game. — NATË (@l_Twizzy_l) November 27, 2022

The Saints and 49ers would trade punts for five consecutive series. The sixth series was a familiar sight for 49ers fans. A point of contention with Kyle Shanahan has been his conservative ways on fourth down. Well, this time, from the one-yard line, Kyle went for it. The result was, well, not good.

The red zone woes continue for the 49ers pic.twitter.com/FAG8bywXFz — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 27, 2022

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. This wasn’t a designed run for Jimmy Garoppolo. Credit to the Saints and their defense for covering well. Garoppolo tried to make it happen with his legs but was stopped by the Saints.

The Saints punted again on their next possession. The lone touchdown drive would come from the 49ers right before halftime. Jauan Jennings was the catalyst providing four receptions, including the touchdown to cap the drive.

JAUAN JENNINGS WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/i95np5iasG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 27, 2022

Coming out of the half, the 49ers had an opportunity to double up with back-to-back scoring drives. The drive ended with another field goal bringing the score to 13-0. That would be it.

It’s time to highlight this defense. What DeMeco Ryans and the defense have done in November is downright remarkable. Zero points over the last six quarters. The Saints had their chances to break through. The 49ers would hold off multiple red zone chances to seal the win and shutout.

This forced fumble at the goal line by Talanoa Hufanga kept the shutout intact for the 49ers defense



Hufanga was just one year old the last time the Saints were shutout, a streak of 323 games dating back to January of 2002 pic.twitter.com/Fl4DxEsXa6 — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) November 28, 2022

Talanoa Hufanga continues to turn the ball over. He always seems to be around the ball. Hufanga forced Kamara’s second fumble of the day to keep the shutout and streak intact. Kamara had a day he would like to forget on Sunday.

After the Saints forced a punt, they were right back in the red zone. Two incompletions in the end zone forced a fourth-down attempt. Nick Bosa closed the show.

#49ers Nick Bosa with a big bear hug for the sack pic.twitter.com/fRKLqkgqed — (@TheSFNiners) November 28, 2022

Bosa is the fifth player since 2000 to record a sack in nine of his first ten games. I’d say he’s pretty good, as is this defense.

Ryans was showered with praise after the game.

49ers defense hasn’t allowed a point in the 2nd half in over a month and the DeMeco Ryans statue at Levi’s stadium is officially under construction



pic.twitter.com/s8DxtJJUbq — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) November 28, 2022

The @49ers Defensive Ranks are NSFW



Points per Game 1st

Yards per Game 1st

Rush YPG 1st

Yards per Rush 1st

1st Down/Game 1st

Pass TD 1st pic.twitter.com/F9Fly8DHob — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2022

It wasn’t always pretty. It doesn’t have to be. This isn’t college football. There are no style points for wins. Credit the Saints and their defense for a great game plan and execution. Credit the 49ers for winning a game where things didn’t go exactly to plan. That is the sign of a very good football team.