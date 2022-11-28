49ers sign CB Janoris Jenkins to the practice squad

The 49ers announced they signed cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. This would signal the team's plans on relying on a veteran down the stretch. But, to me, it also says DeMeco Ryans wants a cornerback that excels in man coverage.

Jenkins, who turned 34 in October, hasn’t played all season. He started every game for the Titans a year ago. He allowed a 56.7 percent completion percentage while giving up four touchdowns on 67 targets compared to one interception and seven pass breakups.

Sports Info Solutions “total points saved” metric Jenkins had 38 points saved last year. For perspective, that ranked 30th last year and right in the ballpark of Marlon Humphrey, Denzel Ward, James Bradberry, and Byron Jones.

Of course, you don’t know what you're getting a year removed and half of a season without playing football. It was apparent that Josh Norman couldn’t run any longer last season, which greatly hindered the 49ers' defense. If Jenkins proves he still has the speed to play man coverage, it won’t be long before he’s on the field.

Deommodore Lenoir was targeted four times in coverage Sunday and allowed three receptions for 60 yards, including a long of 35 and 24 yards after the catch. As we get closer to the playoffs, Jenkins is a player that’s been there and would likely have the trust of the coaching staff.