Given all of the links between the 49ers and the Dolphins, the Week 13 matchup was always going to be feel like a big game. After a little trash talk between the two teams, things have only intensified.

It all started with an article by Tyler Dunne containing some comments from Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. that surely didn’t sit well with their former team.

“We have a quarterback that can actually sling it,” Mostert said when asked about the difference in offenses between San Francisco and Miami, “We have way better talent here. It’s going to get spooky.”

Deebo Samuel responded to the comments yesterday.

Raheem be real with yourself — Deebo (@19problemz) November 28, 2022

Mostert also criticized the 49ers for rushing players back from injury too soon and using his decision to have season-ending surgery against him in free agency.

“I’ve got to turn up,” Mostert added, “Former employers? They’ve got to come see about me. Me and [Jeff Wilson Jr.] are gonna go crazy.”

Charles Omenihu was skeptical.

Someone thinking they gone run crazy on our defense is funny — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) November 28, 2022

Omenihu speaks the truth. The 49ers give up just 79.5 rushing yards per game - the fewest in the league. On Sunday, they held the dangerous Alvin Kamara to 13 yards on seven carries.

In fairness, Mostert did take issue with the characterization of his comments, or at least the ones about Jimmy Garoppolo.

What click bait. Not once did I dog Jimmy G in my interview. Did I praise our QB1?! Hell yeah I did!! But I also threw out compliments to my former QB. But hey let’s leave that part out… — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) November 28, 2022

Between these comments, the Shanahan-McDaniel matchup, the Niners making a push for the second seed in the NFC, and Miami trying to stay atop the AFC East, I don’t know if there’s any more stuff you could pile on to the top of the outcome of this game.

It’s going to be so much fun.

Hear more about this and other stories in today’s 49ers in Five podcast. Our five minute daily update gives you the latest news, best audio clips, and everything else you need to know about the team. Subscribe to the Niners Nation Podcast Network today so you don’t miss an episode!