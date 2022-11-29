Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Janoris!

“In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 14 games (13 starts) with the Titans and recorded 54 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He also tallied two tackles and one pass defensed in one postseason game and was later released on March 15, 2022.”

“With six games remaining, that gives him a chance to return for the start of the playoffs. He’ll likely be placed on injured reserve.”

“It’s one of those mash-ups where two faces are merged together. It’s Warner and veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward. It was too good to keep in a single moment. So Hufanga made it part of his locker decor.

“It’s Jimmie Warner, as I call it,” Hufanga said. “I keep it in here because it’s really funny. They love it. They walk by and I’m like, ‘Y’all both ugly.’ But they’re both really my guys who I look up to in this locker room.”

“He knows what’s ahead of him,” Shanahan said. “He’s just going to have about six weeks of frustration, but hopefully we can do our job here so when he comes back, we’re still playing.”

“The only 49ers starter who didn’t allow a quarterback hit was McGlinchey, although he was flagged for holding in the second quarter.”

“Nick Bosa, with 72,910 votes, is the top vote-getting defensive lineman. Kyle Juszczyk is the leading fullback at 78,009 votes, and Trent Williams is the top tackle, with 30,483 votes.”

“Mostert said Sunday night that he wasn’t criticizing Garoppolo, but rather praising Tua Tagavailoa. He didn’t claim he was misquoted, but misrepresented.”

“Oh yeah, there was all different types of opinions during that,” Shanahan said. “From where we were at, Raheem, his agent, everybody just like there always is, there’s first opinions, there’s second opinions, so yeah, there’s always different opinions on those things.”

“Posner got so good at the [breathing] techniques, the 49ers invited him out to give them a lesson just before they kicked off their year ... and the 34-year-old said it was VERY impactful.

“That was the best session I’ve done, honestly,” Posner told us out at LAX this week. “The guys are in tears at the end. Everyone is opening up. And it just opens up your heart.”

Posner said things went so well with the NFC West squad, he felt like the team got on a “natural high.”

“It almost feels like you took a drug,” Posner said, “but it’s just your own breath.”