NFC West recap: The 49ers are all alone at the top

The 49ers are in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. All four teams have a streak going. Three of the teams are on losing streaks. The 49ers are on a four-game winning streak. All is right with the 49ers at the moment.

The other three teams? Not so much.

NFC West Point differentials:



SF: 7-4 +76

Seattle: 6-5 +10

Arizona: 4-8 -57

Los Angeles: 3-8 -75 — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) November 28, 2022

San Francisco 49ers - 7-4, vs. Miami, vs. Tampa Bay, @ Seattle

Was the shutout victory over the Saints pretty? No. Does it matter? No. Wins are wins. The goal is to outscore your opponent. The 49ers did that. I would argue this win is as impressive as any win this season. When things don’t go how you expect or plan, you have to find a way to win.

This team is on a four-game winning streak. This defense is the best in the league. This week’s matchup is electric. Mike McDaniel returns with his potent offense. Raheem Mostert had some interesting things to say. The Dolphins present the best challenge for this defense since the Kansas City matchup.

Seattle Seahawks - 6-5, @ Rams, vs. Carolina, vs. 49ers (TNF)

Seattle has been a fun story for the league. Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas is a black eye on their resume. I’ve been vocal in saying Seattle isn’t going anywhere in terms of playoff position. This two-game losing streak is concerning.

Luckily, the Rams are next on the schedule. Los Angeles is packing it in with the abundance of injuries. Seattle should right the ship this week and next facing Carolina.

TNF against the 49ers is the circled matchup.

Arizona Cardinals - 4-8, vs. Patriots, @ Denver, vs. Tampa Bay

The Cardinals are a mess. Good thing HBO is along to document it all. The Chargers pulled off the win due to Brandon Staley and his call to go for two and the win. When it works, you look like a genius. It worked.

The Cardinals are in a strange place with their coach, inner dynamics, and roster. The season is over. The drama isn’t.

Who will stay? Who will go? Tune in to Wednesday’s episode on HBO.

“Schematically, we were kinda fucked.”



Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on 4th & 1 interception pic.twitter.com/tcejKA1qTp — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 28, 2022

Los Angeles Rams - 3-8, vs. Seattle, vs. Las Vegas, @ Green Bay

What would you sacrifice for a Super Bowl victory? Everything, as Thanos would say. The Rams underestimated the losses of Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth. Toss in the fact that they are being decimated by injuries; this is your result.

There is no reason to continue to run Matthew Stafford out there. It’s a wrap for 2022. Regroup and figure out how to compete next season. This is the worst season for a defending champion in the Super Bowl era. That ring softens the blow.