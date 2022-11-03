Eagles vs Texans TNF Thread: Can Davis Mills upset the hottest team in the NFL?

The Houston Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 9’s Thursday Night Football. This week’s David versus Goliath showdown is headlined by the hottest team in the NFC. A.J. Brown is fresh off a three-touchdown performance.

Houston’s offense may be in a load of trouble with a couple of pass-catchers out. Brandin Cooks vented to Twitter after his trade demands could not come to fruition. Cooks skipped practice all week and will miss Thursday's game due to ‘personal reasons.’

Texans quarterback Davis Mills won't have Nico Collins either. Collins may not be a household name, but he’s second to Cooks in receiving production. Offensive play-caller Pep Hamilton turns to running back Dameon Pierce, who is having a strong rookie season. The Texans are 1-5-1 and are one of the laughingstocks of the NFL. I’d expect them to play with some extra juice, with everyone counting them out.



Philadelphia bolstered their defense in the offseason and hasn’t looked back. However, the biggest surprise is Jalen Hurts and his growth as a quarterback. On those touchdown passes to Brown last week, each throw is on the money. He’s been a joy to watch.

Check out the odds for tonight’s game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.