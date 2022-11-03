Golden Nuggets: Who are you excited to see come back after the bye week?

“It’s so encouraging to be on this team, and I just want to be out there so bad,” Kinlaw said Tuesday as most of his 49ers teammates concluded their final day of work before the bye and left the Bay Area.

Kinlaw will stick around Santa Clara to continue receiving treatment and physical therapy for a knee condition that has kept him out of action since the 49ers’ Week 3 game at Denver.

“I’m telling you,” Kinlaw said, “I’m trying to do whatever I can to be back out there and have some fun with those guys. It looks like they’re having fun at a level I haven’t even been a part of, yet.

“I think they’ve got enough talent or enough Super Bowl quality guys,” Phil Simms said. “We always say this, ‘Who can you point to that’s going to make the big plays? Is it the pass rusher, is it the corner?’ It just goes on and on and they’ve got somebody almost at every position on the field that can be a difference-maker. So their roster, yeah, I think it’s one of the best in the NFL, it’s top-four. Can they stay healthy? That’s the big deal. It seems like they go through injuries and have problems with that every year.”

“The alternative could be moving on from Armstead at the end of the season and keeping Payne as the face of the interior as he enters his prime. However, Armstead’s contract would trigger a dead cap hit of over $21 million for the 2022 season should he be traded or released, limiting the 49ers financially as they try and bring back several key cogs in the offseason.”

“As I told him; I called him, it was a little awkward. He was taking off for the bye and you could hear the pilot in the background. And I said, ‘Buddy, you might need to get off that plane, because you need to get to Miami.’”

“Essentially, Laremy Tunsil (and Kenny Stills) became the pick used for Trey Lance, which then became (when used with a host of other picks), Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb.”

“He just has to continue to be more consistent, be able to do everything, down in and down out,” Shanahan said via a conference call. “You never know what plays you’re going to be in there on, so it can’t just be stuff that exactly fits your skillset...You have to be able to block, you have to be able to run the other routes, you have to know where to line up, and just all the things that rookies go through that just has to make him more consistent to beat out some of the guys that are in front of him.”

“Spence has appeared in five games with the 49ers this season, playing 108 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He has recorded six tackles in those games.”