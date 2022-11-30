49ers Reacts Survey: The direction of the Niners continues to trend up

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Sunday’s gritty victory over the New Orleans Saints has the 49ers sitting pretty alone in first place in the NFC West. But, wins are wins, particularly against NFC opponents. Currently, the 49ers are the three seed in the NFC. Miami comes to Santa Clara on Sunday for a much-hyped matchup.

Red zone struggles are back as a discussion point. Injuries also returned for the 49ers after two consecutive injury-free weeks. Christian McCaffrey and Spencer Burford sustained injuries that will require monitoring during the week. In addition, Elijah Mitchell is out for another six to eight weeks with an MCL sprain.

Still, the 49ers have won four straight games. Their defense is as stout as ever. In this league, you have to find ways to win games. It won’t always be pretty. But, it doesn’t have to be. Good teams find ways to win games when things aren’t going their way.

The discussion surrounding the number of points the 49ers have scored is overblown. The name of the game is to outscore your opponent. There is no magic number of points that translates to victories. It boils down to executing, particularly in the red zone, and making enough plays to win games.

The defense will do its part. The offense has had some big moments but is still a bit inconsistent. There is still time for the 49ers to figure things out.

