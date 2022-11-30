McCaffrey ‘felt something’ in his knee Sunday; will sit out of Wednesday’s practice

The 49ers returned to practice but were without two starters as running back Christian McCaffrey, and edge rusher Charles Omenihu are out due to knee irritation. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey “felt something” in his knee Sunday during the Saints game.

The panic meter is sure to rise if McCaffrey sits out Thursday. We’ll continue monitoring both his and Omenihu’s status as the week progresses. Omenihu is a significant loss, as he’s been a dynamic pass rusher all season.

Omenihu has played the 8th-most snaps on defense this season, which says a lot considering the back-7 rarely comes off the field. Only Nick Bosa has played more snaps along the defensive line.

Deebo Samuel will be limited with a hamstring, while Arik Armstead will be limited as he returns from his ankle/foot injury. Spencer Burford plans on testing his ankle during warmups in practice, so his status is to be determined.