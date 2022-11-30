Shanaplan: Who has the better skill players, the 49ers or the Dolphins?

During today’s episode of The Shanaplan, Rob subbed in for Akash, and we looked back At the Saints game to determine whether our expectations for the 49ers are out of whack and where there is room for growth in the offense. We also discussed the 49ers' favorable path to the NFC Championship and how they can ride the defense on the way.

We also debated which team has the better skill players. The Niners boast a wealth of riches in Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Jauan Jennings. If you were to pick the top Dolphins, you have Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki, Jeff Wilson, and Raheem Mostert. If you want to swap out Trent Sherfield for a running back, then so be it.

Either way, we’re talking about all kinds of speed. On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan said, “there’s a number of fast people in this league, and to me, he’s different than everyone else. Probably ever.” Shanahan was talking about Hill.

Aiyuk and Deebo are football fast. Waddle, Hill, and Mostert, are track & field fast. There’s a difference, and it shows when each are on the field.

Instead of boring you with numbers, our question is simple. Who has the better skill players? Let’s assume that both supporting casts have the same quarterback throwing them the ball. So whether it’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Tua tagovailoa, your answer shouldn’t change. The same goes for the offensive line.

Poll Who has the better skill players? 49ers

Dolphins vote view results 73% 49ers (226 votes)

26% Dolphins (81 votes) 307 votes total Vote Now

You can listen to our answers around the 20-minute mark below:

Other topics include: