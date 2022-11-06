Golden Nuggets: What are you watching for today?

“How many footballs are we going to play with?” Lynch jokingly said during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m thinking of all the weapons we’ve already talked about.”

“For evaluation purposes, the 49ers’ bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. Eight games are in the books and nine remain, so this is — for all intents and purposes — the midway point of the regular season.”

“You know what you have to do?” Lynch asked before supplying the answer. “Exactly what Trey is doing already, and that’s to be a man possessed on recovery and doing everything possible. And that’s what Trey’s doing.”

“The 49ers finished their first half of the year with perhaps their best game off the season in a 31-14 win over the Rams. Their seven weeks prior to that were much more tumultuous though, and simply repeating their 4-4 first half won’t likely be enough to score them a playoff spot in a crowded NFC playoff picture. It certainly won’t be enough to win them division.”

“Arik’s improving,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He had somewhat of a significant deal in that he’s coming off an injury with your lower half, and that’s hard when you’re a guy who is as big as he is. You’ve got to make sure he’s right.”