Week 9 early morning game thread: The Vikings are on upset alert

The 49ers have their bye week, so you don’t have to worry about having high blood pressure this Sunday. Here’s a rundown of the morning games.

Mike McDaniel traded a first-round pick for Bradley Chubb, who will make his debut against the Chicago Bears. I think that is a relatively high-scoring affair, despite windy conditions.

The Vikings are on upset alert. At 6-1, they don’t feel for real. They travel to Washington to take on the Commanders. It’s Kirk Cousins against a team that can get pressure. I think Washington keeps it close if it not wins outright.

The Packers reportedly tried to trade for every receiver under the sun, but to no avail prior to the trade deadline. If there’s a team to play where you want to get right as an offense, it’s the Lions. Look for Green Bay to get back on track.

The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons are at home against the 49ers' next opponent, the Chargers. Los Angeles is off a bye, and while Atlanta gets Cordarrelle Patterson back, I haven’t seen them stop anybody all season and don’t think that changes today.

The Panthers will try to keep it close on the road against the Ja’Marr Chase-less Bengals. I love watching PJ Walker, but it’ll be difficult to stay within a touchdown of Cincy.

Finally, the Raiders head to Jacksonville. If Josh McDaniels and company can’t win this one comfortably then it wasn’t meant to be.