49ers sign WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the San Francisco 49ers are signing wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. Sharpe caught 25 passes last year for the Atlanta Falcons and worked out with the Niners last week.

The 49ers have signed and re-signed countless players to their practice squad this season, so I wouldn’t rush to any judgments as to if this is a direct correlation to somebody on the active roster missing time. However, it’s certainly worth monitoring the status of wideouts Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.

Sharpe’s best game last season came against the Carolina Panthers, where he caught five of six targets for 58 yards. He had another 50-yard game two weeks before, in Week 5 of 2021, against Robert Saleh’s Jets, where Sharpe caught four passes for 53 yards.

Sharpe was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round back in 2016. He played one week of the preseason in 2022 with the Chicago Bears.