Glazer: The 49ers will be a part of a bidding war for Odell Beckham Jr.

During the Sunday morning pre-game broadcast on NFL FOX, Jay Glazer reported that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be cleared by the end of this week. Glazer added there will be no restrictions and that it’s just a matter of getting his conditioning up and determining which teams would be interested in his services.

“That’s probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now. I know Von Miller is trying to get him up to Buffalo. A team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys, and he still has love for the Rams. I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell.”

It’ll come down to opportunities for OBJ. Let’s narrow it down to the Bills, 49ers, and Cowboys since the Buccaneers stuck a fork in the Rams Sunday.

Buffalo’s leading receiver in targets is Stefon Diggs, with 80. After Diggs is Gabriel Davis with 37, and three other pass catchers with more than 25.

CeeDee Lamb leads Dallas in targets with 42. After him is Noah Brown with 25, and the only other player with 20 is Dalton Schultz.

If Beckham opts to come to the Bay Area, he’ll need to find a way to take away touches from a group of pass-catchers that already have too many mouths to feed. Brandon Aiyuk leads the team with 53 targets. Deebo Samuel, who missed a game, is right behind him with 53. George Kittle has 35, Jauan Jennings has 24, and that’s before we get to Christian McCaffrey’s 11 targets in two games and Kyle Juszczyk’s involvement in the offense.

Swapping Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud’s 37 combined targets out doesn’t feel like an apples-to-apples comparison, but it’s as close as we can get to find out where the targets for the “other” wide receiver would come from.

Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possibility of pursuing Beckahm Jr. last week and said, “we’re open to discussions with everybody. I’ve always been a fan of Odell.”

If I were Odell, I’d have a hard time saying no to Josh Allen and a pass-first offense like the Bills. Each team Glazer listed has a chance to win the Super Bowl. OBJ’s decision will tell us what means the most to him.