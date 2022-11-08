Golden Nuggets: Reinforcements starting to trickle back

“I was hoping to be on the earlier side of returning, but I’m still on schedule,” Armstead said during the 49ers’ open locker room availability on Monday.”

“(It’s) probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now,” Glazer said. “I know Von Miller was trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys. And he still has some love for the Rams. … I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell.”

“Yes, Garoppolo has to be a live 49ers option for 2023. I believe it’s definitely on the table. How could it not be? Lance is no sure-thing as a playoff-level quarterback in 2023, just like he wasn’t at the start of this season. And this is basically the third entire season Lance has missed, at a very crucial development period for any young QB.”

“That composition would change, however, if Jason Verrett returns to the starting lineup. He’d likely take over Deommodore Lenoir’s outside cornerback spot, allowing Lenoir to return to the spot he played earlier in the season, nickel cornerback...That, in turn, would allow [Jimmie] Ward to return to his natural spot, free safety.”

“As expected, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger), and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) returned to the practice field.”

“Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Titans (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021), he has appeared in 66 games (36 starts) and registered 117 receptions for 1,397 yards and 8 touchdowns. Sharpe has also played in three postseason contests (one start) and registered a 6-yard reception. “

“Oh, for sure, because I think, initially, it was like six to eight [weeks],” Al-Shaair responded (h/t Grant Cohn of SI), “but initially they thought it would probably be eight, just because you’re usually conservative up front. And then you kind of just see where each person goes, and I was doing a lot better than they thought, so I was able to get back out there.”