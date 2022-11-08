As speculation about the future of Odell Beckham Jr. continues to churn, Steph Sanchez made an interesting observation on today’s Bully Ball podcast. We’re not asking the right question when it comes to whether the 49ers should sign him.

“I know the biggest question that a lot of fans have right now is, ‘Do the 49ers even need him? They have bigger needs.’ Sure they do. But, do you think the Eagles need him? Do the Cowboys? Do the Bills need him? No. But all of these teams, these contending teams, are gonna be going after his services, as they should. So if you’re the 49ers, are you just gonna sit back and let a contending team, a team you may possibly face in the playoffs, get Odell Beckham and possibly ruin your chances at making a Super Bowl run? Mind you, Odell Beckham had 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game against the Niners. He made some big, important plays in that one, too. So I would say he helped the Rams make that push to the Super Bowl. Helped the Rams knock out the 49ers. Hate to say it, but it’s true. So you can’t tell me just because the Niners don’t need him that they shouldn’t go after him. The 49ers after all, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, they’re always talking about, ‘We’re always looking for ways to make our team better.’ This is one way you can do that. They’ve been ring-chasing for a couple years now. They’ve been close. Always a bridesmaid, never the bride. They need to stop messing around and go all-in. OBJ is a great way to do that.”

One of the best parts about the trade for Christian McCaffrey was that it not only bolstered the 49ers’ offense but it also kept CMC from joining the Rams and potentially keeping them afloat this year. Would the Niners view a signing of Odell Beckham Jr. in the same way?

John Lynch himself recently questioned whether the 49ers and Beckham would be the best fit in a conversation with Matt Maiocco.

“How many footballs are we gonna play with (laughs)? I’m thinking of all the weapons we’ve already talked about. We’ll never say no; we’re always looking to get better. It’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. We always will look. We like our team as it’s constructed right now.”

That doesn’t sound like the most optimistic of quotes, but Jay Glazer did say the 49ers would be part of the bidding war for OBJ, and he usually doesn’t throw stuff against the wall to see what sticks.

