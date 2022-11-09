Golden Nuggets: Fred Warner is having his best season yet

“The 49ers speak often of earning the right to rush the passer. They accomplished that by smothering L.A.’s run and screen game. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans channeled much of the effort to combat the latter through star linebacker Fred Warner, who’s delivering possibly his best season to date.”

“It’s really just sitting back, just waiting for my turn,” Gray said.” I know I have a lot of talented guys in front of me right now. There are lot of talented guys I can learn from, help me elevate my game, take my game to another level.

“As for Shanahan, there’s a better chance he will end up as the longest-tenured coach in franchise history than ownership giving serious thought toward replacing him any time soon.”

“One AFC executive acknowledged the importance for the Eagles to have home field advantage. But the 49ers still garnered the most votes. The 49ers are “battle tested and explosive playmaking on both sides of the ball,” an NFL personnel director said.”