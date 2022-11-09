Shanahan confirms Armstead has a stress reaction and hairline fracture of his left fibula and plantar fascia on his right foot

The 49ers returned to the practice field Wednesday and had wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings available, along with Colton McKivitz, Kyle Juszczyk, and Azeez Al-Shaair were all full-go.

Edge rusher Samson Ebukam won’t practice with a sore Achilles/quad injury. That was the case before the bye week, but Ebukam started. In addition, linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) will officially be listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice.

The 49ers also opened the practice window for edge rusher Jordan Willis, who has been on the injured reserve since the early part of the season.

Arik Armstead will miss practice once again. Shanahan clarified Armstead’s injury for the first time. Shanahan confirmed Armstead has a left fibular fracture/stress fracture and plantar fasciitis on the right foot.

I asked my buddy, who is an MD, what he thought Armstead’s general recovery would be:

Oh, that size of a man could be 8 weeks. Hairline fractures suck worse than clean intact breaks (meaning no surgery) because you feel fine til you try and do something, and then you realize it’s not right. But big men with ankles/feet are bad news, typically.

Keep in mind that Armstead has been out since October 3. So, according to the MD above, we’d be looking at perhaps another three weeks or so. It all depends on the athlete and how his body responds.