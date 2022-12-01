Bills vs. Patriots thread: Josh Allen is on the road against Bill Belichick

The 8-3 Buffalo Bills travel to take on the 6-5 New England Patriots. The Bills are coming off a Thanksgiving victory over the Lions. This is a tough scheduling spot as this will be the fifth game in a under a month for Buffalo and the third time they’ve played in 11 days.

4-point favorites over the Pats on DraftKings SportsBook, with the total on the game set at 43.5. Both teams have given up their fair share of points in recent weeks. Plus, the Bills are without Von Miller.

The Patriots gave up six combined points to Zach Wilson, who was benched, and Sam Ehlinger, who was benched. Last week, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings scored 33 points. A little over a month ago, Justin Fields and the Bears scored 33.

I know Josh Allen is banged up, but even at 70 percent, I’d expect him, Stefon Diggs, and one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL to have some success tonight.

The current temperature in Foxborough is 35 degrees, with winds blowing around six miles per hour.