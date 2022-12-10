The 3 best prop bets for 49ers/Buccaneers on Sunday: The Juice will be loose

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and writes for NFL.com. So here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Kyle Juszczyk over 7.5 receiving yards

Props like this are always tempting but can burn you more often than not. That said, there’s reason to hope here. First of all, Juice has hit this over in six of his last nine games. His snap count finally returned to pre-broken finger levels last week, which probably means that injury is getting better. Plus, you know Kyle Shanahan is going to want to give Brock Purdy some easy throws, and Juszczyk out of the backfield is about as easy as it gets. Considering you likely only need one or two catches to hit this mark, smash that over this week.

George Kittle longest reception over 16.5 yards

Kittle continues to frustrate people with his inconsistent usage, but this over is a reasonable expectation for this game. First of all, the Bucs are going to try and take away most of the short, easy throws for Brock Purdy. That means there are going to be some vertical opportunities for guys down the field, and Kittle should be the beneficiary of some of those. Even last week, he only had two catches in the game, but he hit this over thanks to Purdy recognizing a blitz and getting the ball out quickly.

Second of all, George Kittle does his best work when the 49ers are starting a backup quarterback. When Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in 2018, Kittle set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end. And we all remember this stab against the Raiders.

Chris Godwin over 60.5 receiving yards

We keep telling you to take slot wide receivers against the 49ers for a reason. They’ve struggled to stop anyone from that spot all year long. Trent Sherfield hit his over on the first play of the game last week.

Godwin has hit this over in each of his last three games, partly because he’s seen 39 targets in that span. Since coming back from injury, Godwin is third in the NFL with 65 catches. Tom Brady is going to have to get the ball out quickly on Sunday, and more often than not, that means Godwin will get the ball.

For more betting and fantasy advice, be sure to listen to The Gold Diggers podcast every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it.