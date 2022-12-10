Golden Nuggets: One sleep away

“As for the Buccaneers, both starting safeties and star tackle Tristan Wirfs are unlikely to play, per their injury report.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, providing final updates ahead of the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything he had to say.”

“We played a lot of moving, athletic quarterbacks this year and Brock did a really good job of giving us some looks of extending plays and creating, throwing the ball down field,” 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said Thursday. “He even threw no-look passes when we needed him to.”

“And that’s where Brock has tremendous opportunity. Because they’re gonna crowd the line of scrimmage, shut the running game down, shut down the cheap bubble screen stuff, the Deebo stuff, the running. Like just put people at the line of scrimmage and say to Brock Purdy, ‘All right now, big timer. Let’s see you do something down the field.’ And I think that’s an opportunity.

But I can’t imagine defenses in the next few weeks, allowing Brock to be in that 25-of-37 [range] like they were against Miami. Because as they prepare for him, I suspect you’ll see them try to smother and take the air out of the out of the system.

And that Brock is going to have to expand it himself. Make those big throws under pressure, and then force them back… He’s going to have to force them backwards.”

“It’s been real good,” Shanahan said of this week’s practice with Purdy at the helm of the offense. “Nothing’s really been different. I mean, it’s a big difference not having Jimmy in there, but you haven’t felt like a rookie is coming in or anything. He handled Wednesday, Thursday, Friday very well. I think the players and [the rest of us] expected him to, but you never know.”

“There’s a healing process that has to take place. How quickly it will heal? That’s in the good lord’s hands,” Lynch said. “And so we’ll sit back and see. I think we were encouraged, but I think Kyle said it’s also highly unlikely. It’s a big ask and Jimmy’s got a really bright future and a lot of years in front of him. We’re not going to put him in a bad position.”